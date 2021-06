The Nor­we­gi­an government has announ­ced to untigh­ten ent­ry restric­tions in a press release on 21 May..

On the day the new regu­la­ti­ons ent­e­red for­ce, on 27 May, the government released ano­t­her note with addi­tio­nal infor­ma­ti­on, inclu­ding an ent­ry ban for tou­rists as one key point. One might get the impres­si­on that the Nor­we­gi­an government took this as an impli­ci­t­ness that did not requi­re expli­ci­te men­tio­ning bey­ond insi­nua­ti­on in the said release.

Non-nor­we­gi­an tou­rists are NOT allo­wed to enter Nor­way

The abo­ve-men­tio­ned release from 27 May says amongst others:

“The­se (add: per­sons) can not enter Nor­way (app­lies to citi­zens of all coun­tries, inclu­ding citi­zens from EU/European eco­no­mic zone and scan­di­na­vi­an coun­tries):

Tou­rists

…

Fol­lo­wed by a list of groups that are cur­r­ent­ly not allo­wed to enter Nor­way (unless an excemp­ti­on app­lies to them on an indi­vi­du­al case basis), inclu­ding distant rela­ti­ves (such as grand­par­ents!), for­eign stu­dents (inclu­ding tho­se from scan­di­na­vi­an coun­tries), per­sons with resi­dence or work per­mit but who do not alrea­dy live in Nor­way, busi­ness-rela­ted tra­velers, owners of holi­day houses etc. (not com­ple­te).

Men­tio­ning tou­rists as the first group in this list, and with the sin­gle word “tou­rists” in con­trast to all other groups, sends a clear mes­sa­ge: tou­rists are cur­r­ent­ly not wel­co­me in Nor­way.

Air­port at Oslo Gar­der­mo­en: inter­na­tio­nal tou­rist traf­fic is a one way road at the time being: Nor­we­gi­ans may visit other coun­tries, but not the other way around.

The­re are excemp­ti­ons for tra­velers who may enter Nor­way des­pi­te of the gene­ral ent­ry ban. This inclu­des, amongst others, non-Nor­we­gi­ans who live in Nor­way, peop­le from regi­ons or coun­tries which suf­fi­ci­ent­ly low inci­dence that the qua­ran­ti­ne obli­ga­ti­on does not app­ly, visi­tors to clo­se rela­ti­ves, peop­le in cer­tain pro­fes­si­ons (for examp­le jour­na­lists, sea­fa­rers, medi­cal per­so­nell from cer­tain coun­tries, …) and peop­le who are regis­tered resi­dents in Spits­ber­gen.

It is the map of the FHI, the Nor­we­gi­an natio­nal health aut­ho­ri­ty, that will play an important role in this con­text for ano­t­her while. Cur­r­ent­ly, almost all Euro­pean coun­tries are lis­ted as “red”.

As you go into detail, the roles are com­plex, plea­se check with the offi­cial web­sites of rele­vant Nor­we­gi­an aut­ho­ri­ties for bin­ding infor­ma­ti­on. But in gene­ral, the mes­sa­ge is pret­ty clear, see abo­ve.