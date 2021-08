Final­ly, after almost 2 years, we can set sail again in Spits­ber­gen! We can hard­ly belie­ve it, but we are moving, skip­per Hein­rich, my col­league Hel­ga and nine who are keen to see a lot of Spits­ber­gen the upco­m­ing 18 days.

The first evening brings a walk in Borebuk­ta on the north side of Isfjord, a wal­rus and gre­at views over wide tun­dra are­as in the gol­den light of the mid­ni­ght sun.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.