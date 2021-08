Hin­lo­pen Strait, this magi­cal place … in good wea­ther, any­way, it can as well be pret­ty rough. But the place is friend­ly to us. Whe­re should I start, whe­re should I stop … you have to see it yourself. It is hard to wri­te without wri­ting a who­le book (I did that alrea­dy, just in case you didn’t know …), this is just a litt­le blog. The moon-like polar desert land­s­cape of Nord­aus­t­land, wha­les, a late evening gla­cier hike up on the ice cap of Aus­t­fon­na … and this was just one day! The­re is more to fol­low, stay tun­ed.

