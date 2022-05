Oh yes, first came the cros­sing from Bear Island. Well, we could have done with a bit of wind from ano­t­her direc­tion – any other direc­tion – than from strai­ght ahead. But we made it up here in the end, and that’s what counts.

Drift ice in the Bar­ents Sea, north of Bear Island.

Beau­ty all around us as soon as we ent­e­red Bellsund. A first lan­ding in the win­ter land­s­cape near Mid­ter­hu­ken. With polar bear (peace­ful and beau­ti­ful).

Polar bear in Bellsund.

The fjords are still lar­ge­ly fro­zen, it is still win­ter more than anything else. The shore­li­ne is blo­cked by ice in many pla­ces. Beau­ti­ful to see, and beau­ti­ful play­grounds for small boat crui­ses.

Mean­der near Akseløya.

Pho­to gal­le­ry Bellsund

