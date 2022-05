Again, the snow-cove­r­ed arc­tic land­s­cape was glit­te­ring in the sun around us as we awo­ke to ano­t­her day in Isfjord. Stun­ning beau­ty ever­y­whe­re around us.

Ymer­buk­ta.

Rein­de­er are roa­ming in lar­ge num­bers over the snow-cove­r­ed tun­dra. They are loo­king for­ward for the snow to disap­pe­ar soon.

Rein­de­er at Erd­mannod­den.

In the after­noon, a strong visu­al con­trast and a bit of regio­nal histo­ry fol­lo­wed in shape of the aban­do­ned Rus­si­an sett­le­ment in Cole­s­buk­ta, which belon­ged to the coal mine of Grum­ant­by­en. (Click here for some back­ground infor­ma­ti­on about Rus­si­an coal mining in Spits­ber­gen.)

Cole­s­buk­ta.

