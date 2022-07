Sin­ce last night, we have got not only as many as 19 pas­sen­gers on board, but also a new Cap­tain (Jona­than should have left a week ago – thank you for stay­ing that long!). Ama­zing! Full ahead, nor­thwards!

So we could enjoy the first day out­side Isfjord today 🙂 in For­landsund. Stun­ning land­s­cape, stun­ning wea­ther, stun­ning wild­life! Just have a look at the pho­tos.

Gal­le­ry For­landsund, 16th July 2022

