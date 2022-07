Woodfjord & Bockfjord – 23rd July 2022

We cove­r­ed some good distance to the west – we must not for­get that we will need to get back to Lon­gye­ar­by­en at some sta­ge. The ear­ly morning saw us all the way down in inner­most Woodfjord. Sce­ne­ry of stun­ning beau­ty all around us, with ama­zing colours. And ama­zing amounts of plastic gar­ba­ge on the coast. A good bit less when we left, at least.

Bockfjord has Spitsbergen’s only vol­ca­no, or vol­ca­nic ruin, that is. And a gre­at varie­ty of flowers, inclu­ding some pret­ty rare ones.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!