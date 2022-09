And again we set sail, hea­ding for ano­t­her Spits­ber­gen adven­ture! This time, we are back to good old Anti­gua, star­ting this season’s last trip (for me, not for Anti­gua). 13 days in the arc­tic autumn, when sun­ri­ses and sun­sets start to cast that beau­ti­ful light again over the islands.

Well, on the first evening, what the autumn wea­ther gave us hap­pen­ed to be a very dark and uni­form grey. Which was blown away the next day in Ekmanfjord. Per­fect wea­ther to set some sails! On we went to Dick­son Land, whe­re we found good shel­ter and made a lan­ding at Svens­ke­hu­set. Beau­ti­ful land­s­cape, lush tun­dra, many rein­de­er and the dra­ma­tic sto­ries that are con­nec­ted to Svens­ke­hu­set (about which you can find a who­le page wit­hin this web­site; click here).

Gal­le­ry – Isfjord – 10th Sep­tem­ber 2022

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!