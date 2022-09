The wea­ther fore­cast pro­mi­sed calm con­di­ti­ons, so we aimed for Mof­fen and could make a lan­ding on this famous island in the morning with ease. The wal­ru­ses the­re were qui­te appar­ent­ly not used to visi­tors and wel­co­med us with obvious enthu­si­asm.

The calm wea­ther las­ted through the day, so later we could make a visit at the famous „Rit­ter hut“ at Gråhu­ken.

Gal­le­ry – Mof­fen – Gråhu­ken – 17th Sep­tem­ber 2022

