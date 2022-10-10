One could almost laugh if it wasn’t actually so serious and sad, and with such a dramatic geopolitical background: there is, on one side, a small country that more or less regularly sends a coastguard or navy ship to remote parts of its waters to show presence and to patrol these waters.
And on the other hand, there is a huge country in the neighbourhood, that has been provoking the whole region and many countries beyond that with tools within military and other areas, including internet trolls, cyber attacks and so on and so forth, up to sabotage of public infrastructure.
The big country obviously thinks it has all the right of the world to do all this, or they just pretend it must have been someone else.
At the same time, the same big country claims that the navy presence of the small country is an inacceptable provokation and a breach of important international treaties.
This is, of course, a very much simplified and, to some degree, polemic summary of the current events. But just the fact that it seems safe to assume that all readers will know which countries this is about is tale-telling.
Norwegian coastguard ship in Svalbard waters.
So, what happened now? Recently, Russia accused Norway once again to have breached the Spitsbergen Treaty (often referred to as the Svalbard Treaty) with their military presence in Svalbard. It is the regular presence of Norwegian coastguard ships and occasionaly a frigate in Svalbard waters that allegedly irritates Russia. With this background, it would be an idea to have a look at what the above-mentioned treaty acctually says, but on the other hand, who in Moscow cares about what is actually written in a treaty? But just in case someone elsewhere is interested, this is the relevant Article 9 of the treaty: “… Norway undertakes not to create nor to allow the establishment of any naval base in the territories specified in Article 1 and not to construct any fortification in the said territories, which may never be used for warlike purposes”.
That is actually pretty clear and straightforward. And so are any conclusions one might draw from the text. Norway doesn’t do anything that is in conflict with arcticle 9. Full stop. End of this part of the story. The rest is just provokation.
Another story is that of the deep sea cables. This is, if at all, then only at a very quick, first, superficial glance independent from the first story. There are cables that connect Longyearbyen to mainland Norway, to provide fast and reliable – that is the idea, at least – communication for everything from phonecalls and everyday internet use to satellite data from SvalSat, the satellite antenna field near Longyearbyen which is of great importance for many international users including organisations such as ESA and NASA and others. One of these cables – there are two, for safety reasons – was damaged in January (click here to read more about that). Soon it was established that the damage was done by humans and not by natural processes.
Recently, the movements of a certain Russian fish trawler were debated in media such as NRK. A ship known by the name Melkart-5 crossed the position above the cables in the area of the damage more than 100 times within a few days. Beyond that, there is an impressive list of movements of this ship and its tender near places such as Norwegian oil and gas fields, pipelines and a bridge near Kirkenes that is regularly used during Norwegian military exercises. In addition, there are long periods, where no signal of the ship’s AIS was received anywhere at all.
Russian fishing vessels handing over cargo in Svalbard waters.
These are the facts. Anything beyond this is speculation, considering current public knowledge.
Norwegian authorities including the Sysselmester of Svalbard have expressed regret that legislation to protect sea floor infrastructure dates back to the stone age of these installations and does not provide useful legal tools today.
