Thurs­day ear­ly mor­ning, the sai­ling ship Noor­der­licht ran aground in Nor­way. The acci­dent site was at Rug­hol­men, north of Trond­heim. Nobo­dy was inju­red.

SV Noor­der­licht (to the left) in Lon­gye­ar­by­en (2022).

The­re were 26 per­sons on board. 24 of them were soon evacua­ted by res­cue forces wit­hout any dra­ma or fur­ther dan­ger. Cap­tain and engi­neer remain­ed on board with res­cue forces on stand­by. After a while, they could get the ship off the rocks with towing assis­tance. SV Noor­der­licht was then able to reach a port under her own steam. Dama­ge appears accor­din­gly litt­le or none-exis­tent. This was also con­firm­ed by a spea­k­er of the Nor­we­gi­an poli­ce, as NRK repor­ted.

An offi­ci­al hull inspec­tion will be car­ri­ed out befo­re Noor­der­licht is allo­wed to sail again.

Per­so­nal com­ment

I have many hap­py memo­ries from voy­a­ges with SV Noor­der­licht, both in Spits­ber­gen and main­land Nor­way. I wish all peo­p­le con­cer­ned – pas­sen­gers, crew and com­pa­ny – all the best, and safe and hap­py sai­ling again soon!