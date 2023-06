What a day! One of Spitsbergen’s most beau­tiful fjords under a com­ple­te­ly blue sky. From the litt­le hike up to Ossi­an Sars­fjel­let, with pan­o­r­amic views and a bird cliff, to the count­less ice­bergs and the fast ice edge (not very solid any­mo­re) in inner Kongsfjord. Ama­zing views of Krone­breen and the famous moun­ta­ins Tre Kro­ner.

Oh yes, and a polar bear, enjoy­ing a lazy sum­mer day on a snow field near the beach. In a distance to Ny-Åle­sund of just about 3 km …

Gal­lery – Kongsfjord – 06th june 2023

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.