A silent night at anchor is one of the best things I know ūüôā and it is even bet¬≠ter when the sun is out next mor¬≠ning.

The green tun­dra around Alk­hor­net is a perl of arc­tic natu­re. Many reinde­er, polar foxes and migh­ty ice wed­ges. And a very busy birdcliff pro­vi­ding the appro­pria­te noi­se.

Pho¬≠to gal¬≠lery ‚Äď Trygg¬≠ham¬≠na & Alk¬≠hor¬≠net

Then we con­tin­ued into For­lands­und, with a lot of sun and a bit of wind. The idea was to visit some wal­ru­ses the­re, but that didn’t quite work out as plan­ned. The place was alre­a­dy quite busy …

Pho¬≠to gal¬≠lery ‚Äď For¬≠lands¬≠und

