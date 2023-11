Here we go again – the last trip up north under sail this year for me. Lea­ving Trom­sø today with good old SV Anti­gua, sai­ling to the north, hoping for nor­t­hern lights and wha­les.

The first step takes us to the island of Reinøya with the litt­le love­ly place Finn­kro­ken, whe­re we spend the first evening, night and mor­ning. And now we are hea­ding nor­the­ast, to the Kvæn­an­gen area, very curious what the next days will bring!

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.