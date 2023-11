As men­tio­ned abo­ve, we had saved the orcas for today 🙂 serious­ly – obvious­ly you can’t plan it like that, but some­ti­mes rea­li­ty is even bet­ter than you could dream it.

The wea­ther: pret­ty wild. Show­ers of snow and hail, dra­ma­tic light, strong and gus­ty wind. The who­le packa­ge and back again. And in the midd­le of all that, orcas ever­y­whe­re around us. Wild stuff.

It was good later to walk a bit in the silence of Sørk­jo­sen.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.