The last two days of this trip. A mor­ning in Sørk­jo­sen, a scenic (if wha­le-free) after­noon in Rei­safjord en rou­te to the love­ly litt­le place Ham­nes on Uløya. The­re we could enjoy a mor­ning with some walks in bril­li­ant wea­ther: light frost, clear sky and the beau­tiful light of the low win­ter sun.

Then we finis­hed a very suc­cessful trip in the far north of Nor­way with the last miles to Trom­sø.

And this is the end of my sea­son 2023 on sai­ling ships in the north. Anti­gua and Mean­der, I will see you next year in Spits­ber­gen! I am loo­king for­ward to you!

