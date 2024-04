Some fresh impres­si­ons from Tem­pel­fjord, show­ing a bit of the beau­ty of this arc­tic win­ter­won­der­world. It had been pret­ty cold in recent weeks and more of the fjords are fro­zen than other­wi­se in recent years, in times of cli­ma­te chan­ge. That is both good and beau­tiful and it is also very con­ve­ni­ent for tra­vel­ling at this time of year, you can walk and dri­ve (as far as still allo­wed) on the fjord ice. Safe­ty is an issue of cour­se, fjord ice can be very dan­ge­rous. But when strong enough, it is gre­at. We could ski across the ice to the gla­ciers in inner Tem­pel­fjord, Tunab­reen and Von Post­breen. What a beau­tiful icy world.

