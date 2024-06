A calm night at anchor is always a good thing, espe­ci­al­ly in beau­tiful Hol­miabuk­ta and accom­pa­nied by the mating call of rin­ged seals, a very spe­cial sound that you can only hear at this time of year when the ship is ancho­red and the engi­ne is off.

Fug­le­son­gen can make get­ting off and on again on the shore a chall­enge, but what you get in return can be stun­ning. You get clo­se to the soul of the Arc­tic – in shape of count­less litt­le auks. The place is so full with life.

Later, the maje­s­tic Fuglefjord pre­sen­ted its­elf in the most beau­tiful suns­hi­ne. What a plea­su­re! A polar bear in Kob­befjord roun­ded the day off.

Gale­rie – Nor­thwest Spits­ber­gen – 04th June 2024

