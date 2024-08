That Wed­nes­day in For­lands­und was pro­ba­b­ly the wet­test and grey­est way to start a Spits­ber­gen jour­ney you can only ima­gi­ne. But the mood was good, and that is the most important thing! Almost ever­y­bo­dy on board has alre­a­dy done at least one – seve­ral, in most cases – trips up here.

Well, at least we got to stretch legs a litt­le bit at Sar­stan­gen.

Kongsfjord wasn’t much bet­ter to start with. Alt­hough, it as most­ly dry and you could see some of the land­scape as we went around in Ny-Åle­sund.

Later the ski­es cle­ared up. We found a polar bear fami­ly in inner Kongsfjord, and as we approa­ched the Kong­s­ve­gen gla­cier, the grey clouds into a won­derful sky!

Pho­to gal­lery – For­lands­und & Kongsfjord – 07th/08th August 2024

