The best poli­ti­cal ide­as come from Rus­sia the­se days (and just in case someone does not under­stand the sar­casm here: the com­ple­te oppo­si­te is obvious­ly the case). Mem­ber of par­lia­ment Ivan Suk­harev said accor­ding to Barents-Obser­ver that Rus­sia should build a pri­son for ter­ro­rists in Spits­ber­gen to iso­la­te them the­re. Alter­na­tively, he sug­gested Nova­ya Zem­lya, a Rus­si­an arc­tic island sou­the­ast of Sval­bard. It would be not­hing less than a revi­val of the ter­ri­ble Gulag sys­tem of Sov­jet times.

Nor­we­gi­an law ful­ly appli­es in the Rus­si­an sett­le­ment Barents­burg in Spits­ber­gen.

The Rus­si­ans can run a coal mine and tou­rism, but no pri­son.

The Nor­we­gi­an Sys­sel­mes­ter (high govern­ment repre­sen­ta­ti­ve) Lars Fau­se quick­ly made clear that the who­le ter­ri­to­ry of Sval­bard inclu­ding the Rus­si­an sett­le­ments are under Nor­we­gi­an law and sove­reig­n­ty. No sta­te or other enti­ty other than the Nor­we­gi­an sta­te is entit­led to car­ry out duties of sove­reig­ny such as cri­mi­nal pro­se­cu­ti­on, inclu­ding run­ning a pri­son. Rus­si­an does not have any sove­reign rights in Sval­bard. Accor­ding to the Spits­ber­gen Trea­ty, a Rus­si­an com­pa­ny such as Trust Ark­ti­ku­gol may run a coal mine or tou­rism on their pro­per­ties in Barents­burg and Pyra­mi­den, but not­hing that invol­ves sove­reign rights.