The fire­works in Lon­gye­ar­by­en are cer­tain­ly not the most spec­ta­cu­lar in the world. The­re are hard­ly any pri­va­te fire­works, but the­re are two public fire­works dis­plays on New Year’s Eve: one fami­ly-fri­end­ly at 7 pm, the second clas­sic at mid­night.

While the fire­works them­sel­ves may not be the big­gest on the pla­net – for which some peo­p­le and cer­tain­ly all ani­mals are gra­teful – the­re was a very quiet, beau­tiful fire­work dis­play from abo­ve as an enco­re 😀 and that was cer­tain­ly quite uni­que.

Hap­py new year!

Fire­works in Lon­gye­ar­by­en

From earth and the sky.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.