As always I love to work on this web­site, making new pages or making old ones bet­ter. Today I have got three new ones:

The ‘old hos­pi­tal stair­ca­se’ in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Not far away, but an inte­gral part of Longyearbyen’s annu­al cul­tu­ral calen­dar.

Far away and dif­fi­cult to reach are Depotod­den with the Oxford House in Bren­ne­vins­fjord and the small Jäder­in­fjord in Lady Fran­k­lin­fjord, both on Nord­aus­t­land.

The Oxford House at Depotod­den in Bren­ne­vins­fjord has a beau­tiful page of its own.

All three sites are worth a litt­le digi­tal visit – have fun and enjoy the weekend!