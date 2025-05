In the mor­ning, Ny-Åle­sund in Kongsfjord was on the pro­gram­me. Of the many visits to the nor­t­hern­most sett­le­ment on Spits­ber­gen – or the world, depen­ding on how you defi­ne ‘sett­le­ment’ – this was defi­ni­te­ly one of the nicer ones for me, with a distinct­ly win­try cha­rac­ter, suns­hi­ne and blue ski­es. Gre­at!

A drift ice field had tem­po­r­a­ri­ly blo­cked the har­bour, but Mean­der has a thick skin and a lot of steam in the boi­ler, so that wasn’t a pro­blem.

To our sur­pri­se, the fast ice in inner Kongsfjord had alre­a­dy com­ple­te­ly bro­ken up and lar­ge­ly dis­sol­ved. That’s pret­ty unu­su­al at the begin­ning of May.

Nevert­hel­ess, the situa­ti­on allo­wed us to sail to the end of Kongsfjord and enjoy magni­fi­cent views of the many ice­bergs in front of Krone­breen under the sun and blue sky.

