Wes­tern coun­tries have redu­ced their con­nec­tions to Rus­sia to a mini­mum, but the­re are still a few open chan­nels in use and both sides are still able to make agree­ments that many will think of as sur­pri­sing: Nor­way and Rus­sia have sea­led an agree­ment on fishe­ry quo­tas for the Bar­ents Sea and the Nor­we­gi­an Sea, at the Bar­ents­ob­ser­ver reports.

Rus­si­an fishing ves­sel in the Bar­ents Sea.

The Nor­we­gi­an-Rus­si­an Joint Fishe­ry Com­mis­si­on has been in exis­tence sin­ce 1976. It sets over­all quo­tas for eco­no­mi­c­al­ly important spe­ci­es such as cod, had­dock, cape­lin and hali­but and it defi­nes the share that the fishing fleets of the two coun­tries get. The indi­vi­du­al share is usual­ly near 50 % of the total quo­ta.

The quo­ta for cod was redu­ced now for two times in a row by 20 %.

Nor­way and Rus­sia also agreed to con­ti­nue their coope­ra­ti­on wit­hin the sci­en­ti­fic moni­to­ring of fish stocks and rela­ted admi­nis­tra­ti­on.

As a con­se­quence of Russia’s war against the Ukrai­ne, Nor­way has clo­sed most ports for Rus­si­an fishing ves­sels. Only Trom­so, Båtsfjord and Kirkenes remain acces­si­ble for Rus­si­an ships, which are regu­lar­ly sub­ject to minu­te con­trols in the­se ports. Rus­sia has announ­ced to ter­mi­na­te the coope­ra­ti­on with Nor­way in case the government in Oslo deci­des on fur­ther restric­tions. On the other side, Nor­we­gi­an fisher­men com­p­lain about fre­quent clo­sings of lar­ge are­as in the Rus­si­an sec­tor of the­se waters due to mili­ta­ry exer­ci­ses. This often hap­pens on short noti­ce, which trou­bles the fishi­ung fleet.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!