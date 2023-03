The new edi­ti­on of the gui­de­book “Spits­ber­gen-Sval­bard” (Eng­lish) is now available!

The new edi­ti­on is a com­pre­hen­si­ve update. I made updates to the infor­ma­ti­on in all chap­ters to bring the book up to date, up to Janu­ary 2023. This means that the­re is quite a lot of new infor­ma­ti­on, sin­ce the pre­vious edi­ti­on came out in March 2018, exact­ly five years ago, also due to the covid break.

I have also re-work­ed the who­le lay­out. Now the images are not orga­nis­ed in blocks any­mo­re, but they are spread in the text, direct­ly in the right place whe­re­ver they make sen­se, and that will make this book easier and more fun to use!

Click here for more infor­ma­ti­on or to place an order.

By the way, to ans­wer a ques­ti­on that I get quite fre­quent­ly: we are curr­ent­ly inves­ti­ga­ting opti­ons to make the book available as an ebook. That is work in pro­cess, but I hope that we get a result in the not too far future.