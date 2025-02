One of the major annu­al events in Longyearbyen’s cul­tu­ral calen­dar is the “Arc­tic Cham­ber Music Fes­ti­val”, which this year is dedi­ca­ted to the art of sto­rytel­ling as well as music.

This year’s mot­to of the ‘Arc­tic Cham­ber Music Fes­ti­val’: Sto­rytel­lers.

As with the Dark Sea­sons Blues Fes­ti­val and Polar Jazz, the­re is ple­nty on offer for the audi­ence. For exam­p­le, at noon on Satur­day at the Sval­bard Muse­um, the sto­ry of Wil­lem Barent­sz’ expe­di­ti­on, who famously dis­co­ver­ed Spits­ber­gen in 1596, was told in music …

Tor­un Tor­bo with the ‘Barent­sz flu­te’ and Sol­mund Nysta­bakk on the lute

at the Sval­bard Muse­um.

… with con­tem­po­ra­ry music play­ed on a flu­te that is an exact copy of the flu­te found in the remains of Barent­sz’ win­ter camp on Nova­ya Zem­lya, accom­pa­nied by a lute. The ori­gi­nal flu­te can be seen in the Rijks­mu­se­um in Ams­ter­dam.

Tor­un Tor­bo with the ‘Barent­sz flu­te’:

‘Tonen i isen’, the Barent­sz sto­ry told musi­cal­ly.

Pro­ba­b­ly the high­light of this year’s cham­ber music fes­ti­val in Lon­gye­ar­by­en was the Satur­day evening con­cert. Not only becau­se the high­lights are pre­sen­ted at this prime time, but also becau­se the venue had to be moved at short noti­ce for tech­ni­cal reasons – to the day faci­li­ties of Mine 7! The venue its­elf thus beca­me an event of exclu­si­ve value, as this last Nor­we­gi­an coal mine still in ope­ra­ti­on is not nor­mal­ly open to the public.

Mine 7: sud­den­ly the venue for the Arc­tic Cham­ber Music Fes­ti­val.

In pro­se and music, the­re was the sto­ry of one of the lone­liest theat­re and bal­let stages in the world, in California’s Death Val­ley:

Mis­sy Mar­zo­li from New York intro­du­ces Mar­ta Becket and her (Marta’s) lonely theat­re

in Death Val­ley Junc­tion …

… musi­cal­ly rea­li­sed by the NOVO Quar­tet from Den­mark.

This was fol­lo­wed by the life and work of the Vene­ti­an com­po­ser Bar­ba­ra Stroz­zi, impres­si­ve­ly per­for­med with sopra­no and lute.

Berit Nor­bak­ken (sopra­no) and Sol­mund Nysta­bakk (lute).

The some­what unhap­py loo­king lady abo­ve is Bar­ba­ra Stroz­zi (appro­xi­m­ate­ly 1619-1677)

And of cour­se that wasn’t all that was on offer at the Arc­tic Cham­ber Music Fes­ti­val. The­re was so much more, from ‘Peter und der Wolf’ to the ‘Four Sea­sons’.

Tilia-Ensem­ble in Lon­gye­ar­by­en and Trom­sø

If you are spon­ta­neous or hap­pen to be in the area any­way, you can enjoy ano­ther musi­cal high­light next week, when the Tilia Ensem­ble from Dres­den per­forms a pro­gram­me of music from the far north in the Sval­bard Church on Tues­day (25 Febru­ary) and the famous Tromsda­len Cathe­dral in Trom­sø on Fri­day.

Tilia Ensem­ble: 25th Feb in Lon­gye­ar­by­en, 28th Feb in Trom­sø.

New pages

Things are pro­gres­sing here too. One of the most beau­tiful places on Spits­ber­gen final­ly got the page it deser­ves, name­ly Kapp Lin­né. Be sure to check it out! And the page about Gjert­se­nod­den in St. Jons­fjord is not new, but it has been impro­ved. Others too, but that’s enough for now.

And what else?

As I wri­te this (on Sun­day, 23rd Febru­ary), a few kilo­me­t­res away, on the north side of Advent­fjord, a polar bear is wal­king around, and Sysselmester’s heli­c­op­ter is alre­a­dy in the air to cha­se it away from town. It is the first polar bear to come clo­se to Lon­gye­ar­by­en this year, as far as I have heard.