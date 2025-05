A mar­vell­ous day in For­lands­und! The wal­ru­ses at Sar­stan­gen were in a good mood. It’s unu­su­al to see the land­scape so win­try the­re, but it’s beau­tiful.

It was also real­ly win­try on Prins Karls For­land, on a snow­shoe tour in Sel­vå­gen.

