It was out of print for a long time, but now it’s back in a revi­sed form 🙂 the Sval­bardhyt­ter pos­ter. beau­tiful­ly illus­tra­tes the diver­si­ty of Spitsbergen’s many huts. 60 small mani­fes­ta­ti­ons of old Arc­tic adven­tures in wall for­mat (70×100 cm)!

The font colour has been impro­ved com­pared to the first edi­ti­on so that the let­te­ring is easier to read.

The new font colour impro­ves rea­da­bili­ty.

The accom­pany­ing book­let Sval­bardhyt­ter pro­vi­des the infor­ma­ti­on that turns the pic­tures into small, exci­ting Spits­ber­gen sto­ries.