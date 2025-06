The lay­man is ama­zed, the expert is asto­nis­hed: just now, when new­ly intro­du­ced new rules are caus­ing con­fu­si­on for many, the sys­tem mana­ger is cut­ting back on field inspec­tors. Yet this year in par­ti­cu­lar the­re is pro­ba­b­ly a lot to check and pro­ba­b­ly a few par­king tickets to hand out.

Nor­mal­ly, the Sys­sel­mes­ter has three teams in the field during the main sea­son, each con­sis­ting of a poli­ce offi­cer and a sci­en­tist, such as a bio­lo­gist. The­se teams are sta­tio­ned in Isfjord (Trygg­ham­na), Kongsfjord and north-west Spits­ber­gen (Mag­da­le­nefjord-Wood­fjord) and are the­re to keep an eye on tou­rists, docu­ment the con­di­ti­on of cul­tu­ral monu­ments, count birds and things like that.

You would have to be a field inspec­tor at the Sys­sel­mes­ter! This is how you would be accom­mo­da­ted in Mag­da­le­nefjord befo­re you move to Mus­ham­na.

This year, howe­ver, the­re will only be the nor­t­hern team, which will initi­al­ly be sta­tio­ned in Mag­da­le­nefjord and later move to Mus­ham­na in Wood­fjord. The teams in Kongsfjord and Isfjord have been can­cel­led for bud­get reasons, as Sval­bard­pos­ten wro­te.