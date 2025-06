The mor­ning in Bore­buk­ta was not­hing short of magni­fi­cent. Under exci­tingly chan­geable (harm­less, but beau­tiful) wea­ther con­di­ti­ons, we hea­ded towards Bore­breen.

The after­noon began with a walk at Bohe­man­nes­et and then we sai­led towards Bil­lefjord until we drop­ped anchor in Skans­buk­ta. What a beau­tiful day, once again!

