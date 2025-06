I’ve been out and sai­ling again on SV Mean­der sin­ce Wed­nes­day, but so far there’s sim­ply been no oppor­tu­ni­ty to take care of the tra­vel blog. Even now this sel­ec­tion of pic­tures will have to suf­fice, a few impres­si­ons of the first two days, from Lon­gye­ar­by­en to Kongsfjord.

