Monetary fine for disturbance of bird colony at Ossian Sarsfjellet

A tour operator has got a fine of 30,000.00 NOK (3,000 Euro) by the Sysselmannen for disturbance of breeding birds at Ossian Sarsfjellet in Kongsfjord. The ship run by the tour operator had dropped the anchor close to the cliff with the colony. The noise of the anchor chain caused disturbance of the birds, mainly Brünnich’s guillemots and kittywakes.

Brunich’s guillemots and kittywakes (upper left, with chicks) at Ossian Sarsfjellet.

Disturbance of breeding birds can have serious consequences, for example when eggs or flightless chicks fall out of nests on narrow ledges or when predatory birds such as glaucous gulls raid unguarded nests.