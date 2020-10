New page: Grønfjord – more than Barentsburg

A new page for the weekend! Most will know Grønfjord mainly as the place where Barentsburg is located. But it is actually a beautiful fjord with lovely scenery, interesting nature and good hiking opportunities in the summer as well as in the winter. Find background information about nature and history together with plenty of photos on the Grønfjord page which has just got a completely fresh overhaul – check it out!

View from Grønfjordfjellet south of Barentsburg over the inner parts of Grønfjord.

One of many new photos on the overhauled Grønfjord page.