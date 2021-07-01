spitzbergen-3
Home* News and Stories → Van Mijen­fjord: new natio­nal park

Van Mijen­fjord: new natio­nal park

Posted on 1. July 2021 by Rolf Stange

It has been a long pro­cess, hence it did not come as a sur­pri­se when the new Van Mijen­fjord natio­nal park was estab­lis­hed by law on 18 June. The new natio­nal park inclu­des the nort­hern part of Van Keu­len­fjord and adjoins the South Spits­ber­gen Natio­nal­park. As a result, the who­le sou­thern part of the main island of Spits­ber­gen from sou­thern Nor­dens­kiöld Land (the land area bet­ween Isfjord and Van Mijen­fjord) is now pro­tec­ted on natio­nal park level.

national park

Inner Van Mijen­fjord in late May: now a natio­nal park.

Suc­ces­sor of the Nor­dens­kiöld Land natio­nal park

The Van Mijen­fjord natio­nal park is the ampli­fied suc­ces­sor of Nor­dens­kiöld Land natio­nal park which was estab­lis­hed in 2003, but restric­ted to a land area on the north side of Van Mijen­fjord. The­re have been chan­ges sin­ce 2003 that have made the adjus­t­ment necessa­ry, inclu­ding the lar­ge clean-up of the for­mer mining sett­le­ment of Sveagru­va. Ano­t­her aspect that nee­ded pro­per regu­la­ti­on were the regu­lar requests by the Sys­sel­man­nen (now Sys­sel­mes­ter) who asked the public to stay clear of cer­tain sen­si­ti­ve are­as during the late spring and eary sum­mer, but without a pre­cise defi­ni­ti­on of the area and time inter­val in ques­ti­on and the legal bin­ding­ness, lea­ving room for doubt for tho­se who were ope­ra­ting in the area. This is now regu­la­ted bey­ond any grey zone poten­ti­al. Yet ano­t­her aspect is moto­ri­sed traf­fic (snow mobi­les) on fjord ice. Also here, the Sys­sel­man­nen has spo­ken out bans on such traf­fic on a regu­lar basis. Inclu­ding the­se bans which were spo­ken out on an annu­al basis in a per­ma­nent law makes it easier to know what one has to deal with. The details of some of the­se regu­la­ti­ons are of cour­se at least in part con­tro­ver­si­al; the government has cho­sen a very exten­si­ve and strict approach to the ban on moto­ri­sed traf­fic, some­thing that not all local tour enthu­si­asts in Lon­gye­ar­by­en are hap­py with as the oppor­tu­nities to visit the south part of the main island are now stron­gly restric­ted. It is defi­ni­te­ly important to some peop­le, but their num­ber is actual­ly limi­ted as even in Lon­gye­ar­by­en the­re are not too many peop­le adven­tur­ous (and inte­res­ted) enough to ven­ture on long trips into the­se are­as, far from the com­mon rou­tes. The­re were no snow mobi­le rou­tes of rele­van­ce for tou­rists in the area in ques­ti­on.

Three new bird sanc­tua­ries, snow mobi­le traf­fic stron­gly restric­ted

Van Mijenfjord national park

The new Van Mijen­fjord natio­nal park (green bounda­ry). Yel­low dots: new bird sanc­tua­ries. Red area: moto­ri­sed traf­fic on fjord ice restric­ted (see text). Shaded area: total ban on moto­ri­sed traf­fic on fjord ice.
Map © Nor­we­gi­an Polar Insti­tu­te / Sys­sel­mes­ter på Sval­bard, modi­fied.

Gene­ral­ly, the new Van Mijen­fjord natio­nal park law inclu­des the same regu­la­ti­ons that app­ly to all natio­nal parks. Bey­ond the­se, fol­lowing rules of prac­ti­cal impor­t­ance for locals and tou­rists inclu­de the fol­lowing:

  • Mid­ter­hu­ken, Ehol­men and Maria­hol­men are now bird sanc­tua­ries and it is for­bid­den to approach the­se are­as or to move wit­hin them from 15 May to 15 August. Click here to access a map that shows the exact loca­ti­ons of the­se new bird sanc­tua­ries.
  • Snow mobi­les and other moto­ri­sed traf­fic on the fjord ice of Van Mijen­fjord and Van Keu­len­fjord are now lar­ge­ly restric­ted every sea­son from 01 March. Only regis­tered locals are allo­wed to cross the fjord ice of parts of Van Mijen­fjord on the shor­test safe rou­te, while other are­as are now com­ple­te­ly off limits for this kind of traf­fic from 01 March. Click here to access a map that shows the are­as in detail. Non-moto­ri­sed traf­fic (ski, dog sledge) remains legal­ly pos­si­ble wit­hin the usu­al legal frame­work.
  • The core area o the for­mer mining sett­le­ment of Sveagru­va is exclu­ded from the natio­nal park. Here, exten­si­ve clean-up works will con­ti­nue for ano­t­her while until most of the sett­le­ment is remo­ved.
last modification: 2021-07-01 · copyright: Rolf Stange
