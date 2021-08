Straum­s­land has always been one of my favou­rite parts of Spits­ber­gen. We spent most of the day in this wide-open tun­dra land­s­cape with its many rocky hills, wet­lands and beau­ti­ful coast. The local wild­life also made a good con­tri­bu­ti­on to the over­all expe­ri­ence, inclu­ding three polar bears who were slee­ping some­whe­re hid­den bet­ween the hills, without taking much noti­ce of us.

Later we still found the time for a shor­ter walk on Bar­entsøya, and then it was time to set cour­se for the south cape.