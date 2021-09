We spent the first day in For­landsund. How often do you get the oppor­tu­ni­ty to visit a working trap­per sta­ti­on? And the wea­ther couldn’t have been bet­ter!

Fur­ther north, three polar bears were roa­ming over the tun­dra. The first ones for us on this trip, on the first full day!

Later, we made use of the good wea­ther and made a lan­ding on Her­man­senøya. Beau­ti­ful colours, struc­tures and sce­ne­ry ever­y­whe­re around.

