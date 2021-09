A pic­tu­re-book level kind of day. Wea­ther, light, sce­ne­ry – just stun­ning. We did some walks and hikes in Raudfjord, aiming at lower and hig­her ele­va­tions, respec­tively.

Then we finis­hed the day in Woodfjord, in a beau­ti­ful and very arc­tic way.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!