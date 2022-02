Nor­way dis­con­ti­nues most coro­na restric­tions as of today (1st of Febru­a­ry) 2300 hrs local time, accord­ing to a govern­men­tal press release.

This inclu­des signi­fi­cant ease­ments wit­hin edu­ca­ti­on, cul­tu­re and gas­tro­no­my, but also for tra­vel­lers: inter­na­tio­nal tra­vel­lers do not need to get tes­ted at the bor­der direct­ly after arri­val any­mo­re. Ful­ly vac­ci­na­ted tra­vel­lers with an accep­ted vac­ci­na­ti­on cer­ti­fi­ca­te and reco­ve­r­ed peop­le with appro­pria­te docu­men­ta­ti­on may enter without test; tho­se who do not have this sta­tus need a test taken befo­re depar­tu­re. Ever­y­bo­dy inclu­ding Nor­we­gi­an citi­zens still need to regis­ter online befo­re arri­val.

coro­na tes­ting sta­ti­on at Oslo air­port Gar­der­mo­en: here seen calm, but often very busy.

Soon it will most­ly be reli­ab­ly calm here.

(addi­tio­nal deco­ra­ti­on digi­tal­ly added by the aut­hor).

For peop­le tra­vel­ling to Sval­bard, the requi­re­ment to get tes­ted in Nor­way wit­hin 24 hours befo­re depar­tu­re is dis­con­ti­nued for regis­tered lco­al inha­bi­tants as well as ful­ly vac­ci­na­ted tra­vel­lers and tho­se who have reco­ve­r­ed from a recent Covid-19 infec­tion (accep­ted docu­men­ta­ti­on nee­ded in any case). The requi­re­ment to car­ry out a self test wit­hin 24 hours after arri­val is still in for­ce.

Ever­y­bo­dy is still asked to keep a distance of one meter or to wear a mask whe­re­ver it is not pos­si­ble to keep this distance.

The Nor­we­gi­an government plans to dis­con­ti­nue all coro­na restric­tions until 17 Febru­a­ry unless new and cur­r­ent­ly unfo­re­se­en deve­lo­p­ments requi­re a new chan­ge of plans.

