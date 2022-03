Of cour­se it had been my inten­ti­on for a while alrea­dy to wri­te again here. But life in Farm­ham­na is main­ly hap­pe­ning off­line, and that is good.

And now the world isn’t any­mo­re what it used to be. The who­le popu­la­ti­on of Farm­ham­na (cur­r­ent­ly two peop­le) is deeply sho­cked about the news that reach us here. It would just feel com­ple­te­ly out of place to wri­te about the beau­ty of the natu­re here in the far north and about the simp­le, but good life in a remo­te trap­per sta­ti­on while the world is on fire.

It is about 40 kilo­me­tres from Farm­ham­na to Bar­ents­burg as the ful­mar flies. We can see the light of Bar­ents­burg reflec­ted by low clouds in cer­tain wea­ther con­di­ti­ons. It is not far at all. Bar­ents­burg is a Rus­si­an sett­le­ment, but with many Ukrai­ni­ans amongst its 300-400 inha­bi­tants. So far, Rus­si­ans and Ukrai­ni­ans were living the­re tog­e­ther peace­ful­ly, also after the Rus­si­an occup­a­ti­on of the Krim pen­in­su­la and the con­flict in the eas­tern Ukrai­ne sin­ce then. How do peop­le feel the­re now? How are they, with the know­ledge about the situa­ti­on in their respec­ti­ve home coun­tries? Impos­si­ble to ima­gi­ne for me. Sys­sel­mes­ter Lars Fau­se is in regu­lar con­ta­ct with Bar­ents­burg, fol­lowing nor­mal rou­ti­nes, and says that it is a “good and nor­mal dia­lo­gue”, without going into fur­ther detail.

So I finish my con­tri­bu­ti­ons here for Febru­a­ry with the fol­lowing pic­tu­re, which is cur­r­ent­ly often shared in social media to express the hor­ror about the situa­ti­on, pro­test against the Rus­si­an inva­si­on and war in the Ukrai­ne and com­ple­te digust for tho­se who are respon­si­ble for it.

The Ukrai­ne

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!