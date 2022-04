So far, the­re have not been any cus­toms con­trols in Spits­ber­gen. The­re was just no need: due to the regu­la­ti­ons of the Spits­ber­gen Trea­ty, taxes are redu­ced. The­re is no value-added tax and no import taxes. Hence, the­re were no cus­toms con­trols.

This is about to chan­ge.

Lon­gye­ar­by­en air­port: no cus­toms con­trol, just a polar bear.

This will chan­ge soon (no, the polar bear is not about to disap­pe­ar).

The back­ground is the Rus­si­an war of aggres­si­on against the Ukrai­ne and the inter­na­tio­nal sanc­tions intro­du­ced in that con­text. Nor­way wants to make sure that Rus­sia does not use Spits­ber­gen as a logisti­cal loo­p­ho­le to import goods that are sanc­tion­ed. This could be pos­si­ble becau­se the­re is no con­trol of goods com­ing to Spits­ber­gen and the­re is ship traf­fic bet­ween the Rus­si­an sett­le­ment Bar­ents­burg and Rus­sia.

This is about to chan­ge. The Nor­we­gi­an government inst­ruc­ted the tax aut­ho­ri­ties to estab­lish a local pre­sence and main­tain con­trols as necessa­ry, accord­ing to NRK. Cus­toms con­trols are announ­ced to be in place alrea­dy in ear­ly May.

It is also announ­ced that this mea­su­re is not plan­ned to be per­ma­nent, but will be main­tai­ned as long as the­re is a need.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!