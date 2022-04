On Sunday (10 April) after­noon, an acci­dent hap­pen­ed on Lon­gyear­breen, a gla­cier a few kilo­me­tres south of Lon­gye­ar­by­en, during a snow mobi­le tour. One per­son was severely inju­red and later offi­cial­ly con­fir­med dead.

Offi­cial infor­ma­ti­on that is publi­cal­ly avail­ab­le so far is limi­ted to the fact that the casu­al­ty was a woman who was not a local resi­dent. The acci­dent hap­pen­ed during a pri­va­te snow mobi­le tour. So far, the­re is no infor­ma­ti­on avail­ab­le regar­ding the acci­dent cau­se.

Lon­gyear­breen is a com­mon snow mobi­le rou­te, and traf­fic the­re is fre­quent during the sea­son.

Lower Lon­gyear­breen. This is the area whe­re the fatal snow mobi­le acci­dent hap­pen­ed yes­ter­day after­noon (pho­to taken in late March 2022).

P.S. in an ear­lier ver­si­on of this arti­cle it was writ­ten that the casu­al­ty was tra­vel­ling with a gui­ded group. This was not cor­rect. She was tra­vel­ling with a group with both local and non-local mem­bers.

Com­ple­ti­on: On Mon­day, the name of the casu­al­ty was released by the aut­ho­ri­ties after con­sul­ta­ti­on with her fami­ly. It was a Nor­we­gi­an woman from Trond­heim.

