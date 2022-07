SAS pilots on strike

As if 2 years of Covid-19 were not enough for all who want to or who need to tra­vel: pilots of SAS are on strike sin­ce nego­tia­ti­ons sche­du­led until yes­ter­day (Mon­day) fai­led. Up to 250 SAS flights are expec­ted to be can­cel­led now every day as long as the strike lasts.

That inclu­des flights to and from Lon­gye­ar­by­en.

SAS, plea­se find a solu­ti­on, asap!

