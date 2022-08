Last week we finis­hed the latest arc­tic voya­ge with SV Anti­gua in Spits­ber­gen. Now the­re are several pages with pho­to gal­le­ries and short nar­ra­ti­ons avail­ab­le to illus­tra­te this beau­ti­ful jour­ney. It is a pri­vi­le­ge to expe­ri­ence this and it is a plea­su­re to share it here with ever­y­bo­dy who might be curious – it was an ama­zing trip and it is cer­tain­ly worth having a look at the pic­tures. Click here to start.

Anti­gua in Mag­da­le­n­efjord, on a beau­ti­ful mid July evening.

Enjoy!

P.S. if you pre­fer to expe­ri­ence Spits­ber­gen yourself (whon wouldn’t?), then you can join us in Sep­tem­ber becau­se a cabin on Anti­gua is avail­ab­le again after a can­cel­la­ti­on. Click here for more infor­ma­ti­on or get in touch, ide­al­ly direct­ly with Geo­gra­phi­sche Rei­se­ge­sell­schaft (Ger­man spea­king depar­tu­re, so you should at least be able to under­stand some Ger­man).

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!