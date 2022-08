In 2017, it was deci­ded that the for­mer coal mining sett­le­ment of Sveagru­va would be aban­do­ned and actual­ly most­ly phy­si­cal­ly clea­ned up and remo­ved. A mile­stone was reached recent­ly, on 01st August, when the final flight took off from Lon­gye­ar­by­en to Sveagru­va and back. This 20 minu­te air con­nec­tion has been the life­li­ne for Sveagru­va for deca­des, more than 40,000 flights are said to have been ope­ra­ted.

Air­p­lai­ne on the run­way of Sveagru­va.

Now, the litt­le air­port of Sveagru­va will be remo­ved. About 70 peop­le will work on this and other parts of the cleanup pro­ject for the next cou­p­le of mon­ths. During this time, they will live not live in the for­mer sett­le­ment any­mo­re, but on sup­ply ships.

Next year, a small work for­ce of 8 is sche­du­led to do the last bits and pie­ces of the cleanup, accord­ing to Sval­bard­pos­ten.

The for­mer coal mining sett­le­ment of Sveagru­va, inclu­ding the mines of Lunck­ef­jel­let and Sveagru­va, is well docu­men­ted on this web­site (click here).

