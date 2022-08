Engelskbuk­ta gave us beau­ti­ful sce­nic views des­pi­te the low clouds.

Later, we reached Ny-Åle­sund.

A lot could be writ­ten about the many beau­ti­ful impres­si­ons of this day, but it is late now …

Gal­le­ry – Engelskbuk­ta, Ny-Åle­sund – 09th August 2022

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!