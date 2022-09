Things rare­ly go accord­ing to plan A on a wild arc­tic island such as Edgeøya. A lot of hikes tur­ned out to be shor­ter the­re than plan­ned due to the pre­sence of polar bears. Same thing today, near Habe­nicht­buk­ta. Which didn’t mat­ter. Ins­tead of one lon­ger hike, we made two shor­ter ones.

And then one more polar bear, this time one we could actual­ly see well. And then yet ano­t­her hike. In the light of the evening sun.

Gal­le­ry – Edgeøya – 30th August 2022

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!