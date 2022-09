An ama­zing day, and ever­ything worked out as plan­ned, just for a chan­ge! You couldn’t have ima­gi­ned some­thing more beau­ti­ful. The bright autumn colours of the tun­dra in Rosen­berg­da­len. A huge pile of wal­ru­ses at Kapp Lee (Doleritt­ne­set, to be more pre­cise). Water like a mir­ror in Free­man­sund, with count­less rein­de­er on the sur­roun­ding islands. Thousands of kit­ty­wa­kes and a polar fox on Bar­entsøya.

Zeiløya­ne are a land­s­cape expe­ri­ence of their own, in a rather spe­cial way. A few metres wide only, but several kilo­me­tres long.

Gal­le­ry – Sou­the­ast Sval­bard – 31st August 2022

