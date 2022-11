It should be a mat­ter of cour­se, but it isn’t at at time when the Rus­si­an war of aggres­si­on still rages in the Ukrai­ne: des­pi­te of all distrust bet­ween Rus­sia and the wes­tern world on various levels, ath­lets from Lon­gye­ar­by­en went to Bar­ents­burg on Sunday to meet the local ath­le­tes the­re for a sport com­pe­ti­ti­on. The sport­speop­le from Lon­gye­ar­by­en got trans­port to Bar­ents­burg with the governor’s ship Polar­sys­sel and got a friend­ly wel­co­me in Bar­ents­burg, befo­re they enga­ged in com­pe­ti­ti­ons wit­hin bad­min­ton, table ten­nis, chess, floo­r­ball, vol­ley­ball and foot­ball.

Foot­ball match in Bar­ents­burg (archi­ve image, 2019).

If you are inte­res­ted in the results, you can find them in more detail in Sval­bard­pos­ten but the bot­tom­li­ne adds an addi­tio­nal sur­pri­se to the who­le thing: the ath­lets from Lon­gye­ar­by­en won all com­pe­ti­ti­ons.

But the most important thing is obvious­ly that peop­le from both sides met in a peace­ful and even friend­ly way, roun­ding the event off with a ban­quet.

