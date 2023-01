It may not exact­ly fit into the atmo­s­phe­re of the Christ­mas days … but nevertheless, the­re is some good news here, some kind of gos­pel, if you want it that way 🙂

It is a com­mon ques­ti­on: who is the sewa­ge water trea­ted in Lon­gye­ar­by­en? And it does usual­ly rai­se an eye­brow when the ans­wer is: not at all. And this is how it had been for more than a cen­tu­ry, until Novem­ber 2022. All sewa­ge water went strai­ght into the fjord without any tre­at­ment at all.

But now it is Decem­ber 2022, and things have chan­ged to the bet­ter.

Advent­fjord next to Lon­gye­ar­by­en:

the­re are defi­ni­te­ly pla­ces in this area whe­re I wouldn’t go swim­ming.

A mecha­ni­cal sewa­ge water tre­at­ment was put into ope­ra­ti­on on 01 Decem­ber. The result of the first week of ope­ra­ti­on was impres­si­ve: 50 kg of gar­ba­ge were remo­ved from the sewa­ge water befo­re it went into Advent­fjord, accord­ing to a noti­fi­ca­ti­on by Lon­gye­ar­by­en Lokals­ty­re. A selec­tion of hygie­ne arti­cles as one might suspect. All the stuff that doesn’t belong into the toi­let, as ever­y­bo­dy (?) knows, but that nevertheless obvious­ly far too often ends up the­re. Which is a phe­no­me­non in its­elf, but that is not the sub­ject here.

At least, now the­re is impro­ve­ment and a lot of that shit (sor­ry) will not end up in the sea any­mo­re from now on.

