A nuclear power plant for Lon­gye­ar­by­en, a place with less than 3000 inha­bi­tants?

That is inde­ed a crea­ti­ve idea.

Back­ground is the dis­cus­sion about the future of Longyearbyen’s ener­gy sup­p­ly, which is sup­po­sed to be relia­ble and (pre­fer­a­b­ly) green. One may almost get the impres­si­on that this dis­cus­sion is almost as old as Lon­gye­ar­by­en its­elf, and it has been issue on this page alre­a­dy more than once. Until now, Longyearbyen’s elec­tri­ci­ty and warmth comes from an out­da­ted coal power plant, which defi­ni­te­ly is neither relia­ble nor green.

Lon­gye­ar­by­en with coal power plant (cir­cle).

The Nor­we­gi­an Frems­kritts­par­ti (“Pro­gress par­ty”, FrP) has now con­tri­bu­ted to the deba­te with a fan­ta­stic idea, name­ly the request to con­sider nuclear power, accor­ding to Sval­bard­pos­ten.

This is how Lon­gye­ar­by­en might look like in the future,

accor­ding to the Nor­we­gi­an Frems­kritts­par­ti (pho­to com­po­si­ti­on, this aut­hor).

It would be Norway’s only nuclear power plant.

